Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs at Florida port

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James transits the Atlantic Ocean on March 29, 2017, in this file...
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James transits the Atlantic Ocean on March 29, 2017, in this file photo. It is the service's 5th National Security Cutter, the largest and most technically advanced class of cutter in the Coast Guard, with robust capabilities for maritime homeland security, law enforcement and national defense missions.(Petty Officer 1st Class Melissa Leake/Coast Guard/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The United States Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

The agency announced Thursday that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds of marijuana.

Coast Guard officials said it was the largest offload in the vessel’s history.

The agency says multiple Coast Guard units, along with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Canadian partners assisted with the effort.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigate incident at Hyatt, hotel given all clear
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
The Chatham County Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting at Chevis Road...
Chatham Co. Police investigating shooting at Chevis Rd., Gertrude L Greene Dr.
A file photo of Hilton Head Island. Not a depiction of where the shark bite occurred.
Lifeguard recovering after being bitten by shark on Hilton Head Island
Children found safe after car stolen in Savannah

Latest News

Students, staff excited by opportunities available in new Jenkins High
President Joe Biden will pay tribute to law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6...
Biden to sign bill awarding medals to Jan. 6 responders
In this Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, photo, the fin of a great white shark is seen swimming a past...
No reason to panic after two shark bites in two weeks
Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into...
FAA head seeks more prosecution of unruly airline passengers
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe