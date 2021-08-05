Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 8-5-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will stay to our south today. Moisture will flow over the area from the southwest. This will keep below average temps and a chance for some showers with isolated storms. The front will lift back to the north and stall over our area Friday into Saturday. This will help increase our rain and storm chances. The front washes out Sunday and this will bring drier and warmer conditions.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and isolated storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to 80s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

TROPICS: A tropical wave over the central Atlantic is moving to the west-northwest at 10-15 mph. There is a 20% chance for development in the next 5 days. A tropical wave will move off the African coast today. It will move generally to the west-northwest about 15 mph. There is a 60% chance for development in the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Today: NE winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: SE winds at 10 kt becoming S after midnight. Seas 2-3 ft. Friday: S winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

