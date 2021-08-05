Sky Cams
Detours in place after train derailment in Garden City

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services says a cargo train derailed in two different spots in Garden City Thursday morning.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. along Hwy 25 and Gibbons Road. CES says Hwy 25/Main Street between Gibbons and Brampton roads is closed. Traffic is being detoured north of Brampton. Drivers should choose an alternate route.

The train’s conductor was not injured.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

