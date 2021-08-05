Detours in place after train derailment in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services says a cargo train derailed in two different spots in Garden City Thursday morning.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. along Hwy 25 and Gibbons Road. CES says Hwy 25/Main Street between Gibbons and Brampton roads is closed. Traffic is being detoured north of Brampton. Drivers should choose an alternate route.

The train’s conductor was not injured.

