Effingham County heads back to school

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday was the first day of school for students in the Effingham County School District.

“I get butterflies every year before the first day of school. It’s like you’re getting ready to line up in a championship game,” said ECSD Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford.

“I always tell kids if you got butterflies before a big game that means you’re prepared.”

Dr. Ford hoping his first day butterflies mean just that.

“This is a big event for us because there’s a lot riding on the impact we can make on kids by having them in school.”

While most students in the county remained in person last year, there is still about a thousand coming back into the classroom for the first time.

Something South Effingham High School Principal Dr. Torian White says they’ve prepared for.

“We have something in our schedule called instructional focus and during that time it’s an opportunity for students to get extra help and accelerate.”

Despite a recent spike in COVID cases, like last year, masks will remain optional.

But also, like last year Dr. Ford says they’re taking it all in stride.

“What our protocol for masks is this week could be different a month from now.”

Of course, as before if a student tests positive they’ll go through a quarantine period…and although the district will still alert parents of children who were in close contact, “what will be a little different this year is the Department of Public Health has given us the option to not mandate a close contact quarantine,” says Dr. Ford.

Meaning, like masks, it’s up to the parents.

A game plan the district feels confident about, not just because of their strategy but because of team they have to execute it.

“This is my tenth year as a principal between middle and high school and the one thing that I’ve learned is if you have good people on your team, it’s always good and you can face any challenge,” said Dr. White.

The new Department of Public Health guideline regarding close contact quarantine Dr. Ford referenced is below:

“Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quarantine remains the safest way to protect teachers and students from the spread of COVID-19. However, recognizing the importance of in-person learning, schools may elect to adhere to different quarantine requirements as developed by the local school district to facilitate in-person learning. Individuals subject to quarantine may only adhere to such different quarantine requirements as long as the point of exposure occurred in the school setting and as long as they remain asymptomatic.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.