Georgia Power offering energy bill assistance

Georgia Power is offering energy bill assistance.
Georgia Power is offering energy bill assistance.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With the recent hot temperatures across the state, Georgia Power is reminding customers the company offers energy assistance programs to those in need of help paying or reducing their monthly energy bill.

The company has established partnerships with nonprofits, community and faith-based organizations to assist income-qualifying customers with their energy costs.

People over 65 who qualify can receive help from Georgia Power under the Senior Citizen Discount.

The Salvation Army’s Project Share that Georgia Power has a partnership with can also help customers with their energy bills.

For information on the program, click here.

