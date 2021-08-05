Georgia Southern quarterback competition open heading into fall camp

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Eagles prepare to cross the bridge over Beautiful Eagle Creek on Friday to begin fall camp, they spoke to the media beforehand.

One significant piece of news to come out of the press conference: Justin Tomlin, the redshirt junior quarterback poised to be the starter coming out of spring football, will be out for the first two games of the season due to academics according to Head Coach Chad Lunsford.

In the quarterback room, outside of Tomlin, they have Cam’Ron Ransom- a true freshman, Sam Kenerson- a redshirt freshman, and Quincy Bonner- a freshman transfer from Army.

With a lack of experience, but a ton of talent to choose from, Lunsford said the quarterback competition is very much open at this point.

“You know you’ve got to obviously have a guy picked and ready to go for [games] one and two, however, I don’t want to sit there and go, ‘hey, you’re only going to be the starter for game one and two,’. I think it’s very important that we get JT out there, we get Sam out there, we get Cam’Ron out there, and let them continue to battle, because whoever does end up being the quarterbacks in game one and game two, there’s no reason why they can’t continue to be the quarterback after that, Lunsford said. “I think JT probably has the leg up just because of his experience and what he’s done. I definitely think he could lead us to a championship.”

Week one the Eagles face Gardner Webb, and week two they’re at Florida Atlantic.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.