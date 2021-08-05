Jesup mayor to resign

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - City of Jesup Mayor David Keith announced Thursday that he will soon resign.

The mayor says his last day will be Sept. 1. He said in a statement, “While serving until the end of my term would have been my intention, I feel that with the dynamics at work the city commissioners can move ahead without any disruption. "

The mayor went on to say that serving as mayor has been the most fulfilling and joyous part of his adult life.

