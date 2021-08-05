McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating possible murder-suicide
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide in the Townsend area of the county.
According to the sheriff’s office, the bodies of a husband and wife were found at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday. Investigators are working to determine what occurred at the home.
