Pediatrician encourages everyone to continue COVID-preventative measures as students return to the classroom

(Gray Television)
By Sean Evans
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - As many school districts get students back into the classroom to start a new school year, we’re checking in with local pediatrician to see what advice he has for parents who may be wondering about COVID-19 exposure and how best to protect their family from the virus.

With this latest wave of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the community, the message from a doctor at SouthCoast Health Pediatrics is now is not the time for students, their parents and school administrators to let their guard down when it comes to practicing preventative measures.

Dr. Keith Seibert was asked about the Delta variant’s effects on pediatric patients that he’s seen in recent weeks, and how those cases stack up to the original strain’s effects on children.

“From an outpatient perspective, where I see children ill on a regular basis, it appears that they are somewhat more sick. The fact that they’re getting infected all at the same time, and that this occurs at the same that school starts up is really unfortunate,” Dr. Seibert said.

Dr. Seibert says the variant of the virus is believed to be more transmissible in children, making it more contagious.

He says for that reason, it’s even more important to exercise caution like wearing masks.

“We know that’s part of what minimizes the spread of COVID. And although I don’t want to wear a mask, my family and myself will because it will protect the vulnerable around us,” Dr. Seibert said.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

