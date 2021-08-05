Savannah attorney giving helmets to kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With school provided transportation limited for some families, many may be riding a bike or scooter to school.

One local organization is helping out by providing helmets for kids. Justice For Children Foundation has been in our community since 1999.

Their Heads In Helmets program has given out tens of thousands of helmets for kids for free.

Savannah Attorney Howard Spiva says they are here to help keep kids safe and prevent head injuries.

“Children are going to be a lot more susceptible to injuries by the mere fact that they’re going to be walking, riding bicycles, scooters, whatever transportation and they’ll be more exposed for risk of getting injured,” said Spiva.

You can get a free helmet by calling Spiva Law Group.

