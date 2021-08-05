Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigate shooting in Yamacraw Village

Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in Yamacraw Village.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in Yamacraw Village.

Savannah Police tell us one adult gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Right now, there is a heavy police presence in Yamacraw Village as they continue to investigate.

We will continue to updated this story as it develops.

