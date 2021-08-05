Schools start back Thursday in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Schools will be back in session in Effingham County Thursday morning as the district welcomes students back. There is no virtual option this year, so all students will report to school in-person for the first time since March 2020.

District leaders are hopeful for a more normal school year than the one before for its more than 13,000 students. Last year when students returned, masks were optional. This year, they kept that optional mask policy as they start the school year. However, just like last year, Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford says they will take everything day by day and week by week.

The district will keep many of their sanitation practices in place and work to keep desks at least three feet apart in the classroom.

Dr. Ford says his staff are ready to take on another first day of school during the pandemic.

“I hope all of you out there watching are excited as I am to get school started back. We can’t wait to see our kids and we can’t wait to see our families and continue to build on the partnership we have with our community,” said Superintendent Ford. “Teachers are the most resilient people on earth, there is just no doubt about it after last year. Our teachers, our staff and our students are some of the most resilient people because they had a lot of confidence in us to open up our buildings with a lot of unknowns and a lot of questions that were unanswered because this pandemic is something we have never been through before.”

Now that they have a little practice under their belt they feel prepared to take on the first day of school this year. Dr. Ford says like last year, they will make any changes they need depending on COVID cases.

All Effingham County Schools’ activities during the school day and afterschool will continue as normal as the new school year begins.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.