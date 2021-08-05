Search continues for someone to lead the Tybee Island Fire Department

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island city officials are still looking for someone to be the interim fire chief before they fill the permanent role.

Back in early July, the council asked the city manager and city attorney to find someone and gave them about 10 days to do so. Those 10 days are now long gone.

City Manager Shawn Gillen says people have been recommended for the interim role, but no one has been selected.

Gillen says the city is still working with Chatham Emergency Services to find a qualified person to be the interim fire chief. This is all being done while the search for the permanent fire chief is also going on.

Gillen says within the next week council will decide if they even still want to move forward with finding an interim chief or if they’d prefer the on-duty lieutenants to continue leading the department for the time being.

“Right now, our lieutenants are handling things on a day-to-day basis in a really great way, but we don’t want to overburden them for a long period of time. So, we’re going to make a decision here over the next week or so which direction we want to go with that,” Gillen said.

Gillen says, of course, if there’s ever a time when the lieutenants need extra help or support the city will step in. He says they’re continuously working with them to make sure they have everything they need to keep being successful without having a chief.

