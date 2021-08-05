State senator discusses Hwy 278 development

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - We’ve been following the ongoing development of Highway 278 for a while, and the next step in the process is coming up soon.

State Senator Tom Davis says he knows the importance of 278′s development to the island and its citizens.

“It is a community project. It is something that the people of Hilton Head, in particular, are going to have to live with for generations to come. And we simply can’t afford to get this wrong,” Sen. Davis said.

Sen. Davis says he’s aware the construction has disproportionately affected the historic Stoney community of Gullah people, and claims he views the new construction as an opportunity to right past wrongs.

“A lot of damage has already been done to that area in the past. This is an opportunity for us not only to avoid doing future damage but to mitigate and sort of rectify some of those prior actions,” he said.

To the Gullahs, land is everything. The highway already divides the Stoney community in half, and Sen. Davis says he wants the project to focus on leaving the rest of their land alone.

“I think you’ve got to be sensitive to what lands are impacted, I mean, the lands adjacent to Highway 278 are predominately owned by African-American families. I think you need to make every effort to mitigate the taking aspect of that to make sure you take as little land as possible,” Sen. Davis said.

The public will have an opportunity to give feedback on the project in person Aug. 16 and 17, which we’ll have more details on as it approaches.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.