Students, staff excited by opportunities available in new Jenkins High

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The $66 million ESPLOST project, the new Jenkins High School, broke ground in February of 2020.

Now, students are filling the classrooms.

“Walking into the building was honestly super surreal because I was here, I was here my freshman year and some of my sophomore year at the old building and there I could do a lot of things, but here the opportunities are endless,” Jenkins High senior Dan Ha said.

Ha just began his senior year at Jenkins and is excited to get to work on robotics in their new labs. He feels the new 239,000 square foot school will offers so much more to students. From academics to athletics leaders say students will see a big change.

“I think one of the things you notice most is the size of the building. There are additional computer labs, some of our engineering, energy labs are much larger so when we look at fabricating and doing projects that opportunity is there,” Jenkins High Principal Heather Handy said.

Of course, the school community is still adjusting to their new school, but it’s clear they are grateful to be back together in-person.

“I’m really happy to be back you know online school I could deal with it, but coming back in person, seeing people, human face to face right having that human interaction it really does change your view on the school. Really just changes your education,” Ha said.

As the Warriors settle in, leaders say they hope to create additional traditions build their community outreach and are excited about what else is in store.

“I just want to say thank you to the parents, to the students to the community this has been an amazing endeavor a wonderful experience and we’re just excited to be in our new house,” Handy said.

Construction crews continue to remove debris from the former school and work on their athletic facilities but expect that to be complete before the second semester.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.