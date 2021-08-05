Thousands of Georgia Southern students arriving on campuses this weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of Georgia Southern students will arrive and move in on-campus housing this Friday and Saturday. On the Statesboro campus, you’ll use drive through lanes at Paulson Stadium.

University leaders say they’re trying to balance the personable, hands-on tradition of Move In Day with the concerns over COVID.

“Operation Move-In” uses hundreds of volunteers to help students and parents get settled in their new home. University leaders say they’ve modified the process during COVID to eliminate long lines and large crowds of people. They say it’s a challenge with close to 5,000 residents in Statesboro and close to 1,000 in Savannah. But they’re taking steps to give arrivals their space.

“They will simply drive up with their car, drive up to the proper tent that identifies the residence hall the student is living in. They’ll literally drive through, they won’t even exit their car,” University Housing Director Pete Bluetreich said.

Operation Move In volunteers range from upperclassmen and professors to community leaders, all willing to give their time and energy to help new students get adjusted.

The hundreds of students living on the Armstrong campus will meet at the Compass Point Club House for their check-in.

