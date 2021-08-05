Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Thousands of Georgia Southern students arriving on campuses this weekend

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of Georgia Southern students will arrive and move in on-campus housing this Friday and Saturday. On the Statesboro campus, you’ll use drive through lanes at Paulson Stadium.

University leaders say they’re trying to balance the personable, hands-on tradition of Move In Day with the concerns over COVID.

“Operation Move-In” uses hundreds of volunteers to help students and parents get settled in their new home. University leaders say they’ve modified the process during COVID to eliminate long lines and large crowds of people. They say it’s a challenge with close to 5,000 residents in Statesboro and close to 1,000 in Savannah. But they’re taking steps to give arrivals their space.

“They will simply drive up with their car, drive up to the proper tent that identifies the residence hall the student is living in. They’ll literally drive through, they won’t even exit their car,” University Housing Director Pete Bluetreich said.

Operation Move In volunteers range from upperclassmen and professors to community leaders, all willing to give their time and energy to help new students get adjusted.

The hundreds of students living on the Armstrong campus will meet at the Compass Point Club House for their check-in.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigate incident at Hyatt, hotel given all clear
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
The Chatham County Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting at Chevis Road...
Chatham Co. Police investigating shooting at Chevis Rd., Gertrude L Greene Dr.
A file photo of Hilton Head Island. Not a depiction of where the shark bite occurred.
Lifeguard recovering after being bitten by shark on Hilton Head Island
Children found safe after car stolen in Savannah

Latest News

Effingham County heads back to school
Effingham County heads back to school
Students, staff excited by opportunities available in new Jenkins High
Students, staff excited by opportunities available in new Jenkins High
First day at South Effingham HS
Effingham County heads back to school
Beaufort County students returning to full week, in-person learning
Beaufort County students returning to full week, in-person learning