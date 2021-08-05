Sky Cams
THURSDAY | More clouds, spotty rain in the forecast!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Thursday. It’s a bit cooler this morning, with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s, under a mostly cloudy or cloudy sky.

Sprinkles and spotty rain showers are moving from southwest, to northeast, across our area and there is a chance of rain that lingers through the morning commute. It won’t slow you down too much, but there will be some spotty rain around this morning.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the lower 80s, or so, by noon. Scattered rain and some thunder are possible through the afternoon with temperatures peaking in the low to mid-80s. A spotty shower, or two, may develop tonight - but drier overall.

An area of low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico late tonight or early Friday; spreading a greater chance of rain and thunder across our area Friday morning through Friday afternoon. The forecast features a scattered chance of rain Saturday, followed by only spotty rain Sunday.

Temperatures warm pack to seasonal normals heading into the weekend.

Have a great Friday Eve,

Cutter

