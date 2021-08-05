Sky Cams
Vidalia Indians look to grow in year 2 under Coach Cameron

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Last year was the first year for the Vidalia Indians under Head Coach Jason Cameron and they won the region.

Cameron said this year it’s a young team and they’re relying heavy on their senior leaders. One of those leaders is quarterback Bryce Davis who currently holds an offer from Army.

He says it’s a tough region and they’re looking forward to the challenge.

“Last year we knew we were going to be pretty good. There is a target on our back, definitely, and I think with that comes the expectation and responsibility of showing up and playing. I actually think it helps the team in a sense to know, ‘ok, we have to play our best football to win and continue to win,” Davis said.

Vidalia opens their 2021 campaign at home hosting ECI on September 3rd.

