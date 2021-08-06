4,000+ inactive voter letters sent to Chatham Co. residents

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This week the Georgia Secretary of State says county election officials sent more than 185,000 no-contact notices to people, statewide, in an effort to clean the voter rolls.

Local officials say nearly 4,100 of those were sent to people in Chatham County.

The Secretary of State’s Office says the people who receive this letter are people who haven’t had any contact in the election system in the last five years.

Collin McRae is the Chairman of the Chatham County Board of Registrars, he says it’s important that people take action if they get this notice because it ensures that they won’t become permanently inactive or canceled later down the road.

McRae says Chatham County has, what he feels, is a high number of inactive voters already, which he says is around 20,000. The more than 4,000 getting these letters this week is in addition to that.

McRae says a few ways to get off the inactive list are to cast a vote, submit a new voter registration application, request an absentee ballot, submit a change of address, or respond to the notice within 30 days.

McRae says he wants to remind people that this letter does not mean their right to vote was taken away.

“They are eligible to vote. The term inactive is a little bit of a misnomer. It makes it sound as if you are not able to actively participate. That’s not at all the case. Inactive just simply means that you are in this, kind of, probationary period where you are deemed inactive because of your no contact with our office but you are fully eligible to vote,” McRae said.

McRae says their board regularly maintains an accurate registration roll almost every month.

