CDC issues new eviction moratorium; local financial expert offers advice on how to save your home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may remember Tuesday the CDC issued a new eviction moratorium.

Financial experts want to make sure once it is over, families put themselves in the best position to pay that money back and reach out for help if they need it.

According to the CDC, renters will be protected from evictions through October 3rd. This moratorium only applies to those who live in areas where COVID infections are “high” and “substantial”. Individual renters can not make more than 99 thousands dollars last year. They must also prove the pandemic caused their financial hardship.

Tina Browning with Queensboro National Bank and Trust Co. says she has received a lot of requests from people wanting more financial advice during this time and has some tips for renters who may need some help.

Many people have lost or left their jobs because of the pandemic and it has put renters in a vulnerable place, leaving many unable to make ends meet. Browning wants families to work with the money they have coming in and prioritize essentials.

“They need to take a look at what they have, make sure they have a savings set-up to put the income that they do have with the essentials at least to cover those first two months that they know that they might have to wait to have other forms of income to come in,” said Queensboro National Bank and Trust Co. IQ University and Q Works Financial Coordinator Tina Browning.

Browning says more people and employers are also reaching out for financial advice to overcome financial hardships.

“I have went up 115 percent more on the individual side than the group setting,” said Browning. “Why is that great? Because, it is not great people are suffering but they are willing to reach out and ask for help.”

Browning asks that renters take necessary steps like reaching out to your landlord, bank and local non profits for help.

“Just remember the essentials are the most important thing,” said Browning. “But if something happens and you are evicted from your home, have that money in savings and start looking ahead of time for places you can take your family to. It is not easy, there is no perfect answer but we do have a wonderful community here in Chatham County that wants to help.”

Browning also says predatory lending has been a huge problem during the pandemic. She also suggests reaching out to local organizations if renters are facing difficulties with utilities.

Here are some organizations in the Coastal Empire that can help:

Family Promise, Economic Opportunity Authority for Savannah-Chatham County, and United Way of the Coastal Empire.

You can find help in the Lowcountry as well. Beaufort County is still accepting applications to a rent relief program. It is called ‘SC Stay Plus’. The program helps those struggling with back rent and utility payments due to the pandemic. Payments are sent directly to landlords and utility companies. You will need an I.D., proof of income and unemployment, and proof of financial hardship to apply.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.