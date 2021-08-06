Sky Cams
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 8-6-2021

By Dave Turley
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will remain over the area today before dissipating Saturday night.  Plenty of moisture will flow over the area and this will keep a chance for showers with isolated storms.  The front washes out and Sunday will be drier and warmer.  We’ll keep afternoon rain chances next week with temps back into the 90s.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and isolated storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

TROPICS:  A tropical wave over the central Atlantic is moving to the west-northwest.  There is a 20% chance for development in the next 5 days as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.  A tropical wave is located just south of the Cabo Verde Islands .  It will move generally to the west-northwest and there is a 60% chance for development in the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast:  Today: S winds at 10-15 kt.  Seas 2-3 ft.  Tonight: S winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 3 ft.  Saturday: SW winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

