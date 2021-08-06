Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Eagles kick off fall camp

Friday morning, up in Statesboro, the Eagles got to work chasing their hopes for a championship.
Friday morning, up in Statesboro, the Eagles got to work chasing their hopes for a championship.(WTOC)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday morning, up in Statesboro, the Eagles got to work chasing their hopes for a championship.

It was day one of fall camp for the Georgia Southern football team.

The Georgia Southern football team crossed the bridge over Beautiful Eagle Creek Friday morning, signaling the beginning of fall camp.

“Every day, man, that’s our mindset. Come out and get better. Come out and get better,” said Dillon Springer, RS Senior DE.

With a quarterback battle for the first time in four years, the players under center are dialed in as camp begins.

“Shoot, they’ve made me better every day. Its a competition, so even though I’m the veteran, I still try to help them out, whatever they need to know,” said Justin Tomlin.

“Just got to take one day at a time and one step at a time, but you’ve just got to pace yourself and go with the flow,” said Cam’ron Ransom.

5th year running back J.D. King was back on the field after tearing his ACL last season. And as far as the defense goes.

“We’ve got the best defense in the country. We’ve got the best defense in the country,” said Sam Kenerson.

“Why do you say that,” WTOC asked.

“Just look at them, look at the stats. Look at everything,” Kenerson said.

Head Coach Chad Lunsford isn’t ready to crown anybody best in the country yet, but is ready to get back to work.

“They did a really good job working and I thought they finished practice really well, but you know, it’s all about being better the next day, so that will be the focus. Lets be better tomorrow,” said Coach Lunsford.

The Eagles have less than a month to put all the pieces together before the first game of the 2021 season against Gardner-Webb on September 4th.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in Yamacraw Village.
Savannah Police investigate shooting in Yamacraw Village
Police lights
Savannah Police investigate incident at Hyatt, hotel given all clear
City of Jesup Mayor David Keith announced Thursday that his last day in office will be Sept. 1,...
Jesup mayor to resign
Child rescued after drifting away on boat
The Chatham County Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting at Chevis Road...
Chatham Co. Police investigating shooting at Chevis Rd., Gertrude L Greene Dr.

Latest News

Fredrick Davis, 19, was charged with reckless driving after turning himself in on August 1.
Clemson cornerback arrested after seriously injuring mail carrier
Erk Russell, 1926-2006
10th annual Erk Russell Classic to return to Georgia Southern in August
10th annual Erk Russell Classic to return to Georgia Southern in August
10th annual Erk Russell Classic to return to Georgia Southern in August
Savannah State student-athletes will have to be fully vaccinated to take the field this season
Savannah State’s conference requiring COVID vaccination for athletic participation