Eagles kick off fall camp

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday morning, up in Statesboro, the Eagles got to work chasing their hopes for a championship.

It was day one of fall camp for the Georgia Southern football team.

The Georgia Southern football team crossed the bridge over Beautiful Eagle Creek Friday morning, signaling the beginning of fall camp.

“Every day, man, that’s our mindset. Come out and get better. Come out and get better,” said Dillon Springer, RS Senior DE.

With a quarterback battle for the first time in four years, the players under center are dialed in as camp begins.

“Shoot, they’ve made me better every day. Its a competition, so even though I’m the veteran, I still try to help them out, whatever they need to know,” said Justin Tomlin.

“Just got to take one day at a time and one step at a time, but you’ve just got to pace yourself and go with the flow,” said Cam’ron Ransom.

5th year running back J.D. King was back on the field after tearing his ACL last season. And as far as the defense goes.

“We’ve got the best defense in the country. We’ve got the best defense in the country,” said Sam Kenerson.

“Why do you say that,” WTOC asked.

“Just look at them, look at the stats. Look at everything,” Kenerson said.

Head Coach Chad Lunsford isn’t ready to crown anybody best in the country yet, but is ready to get back to work.

“They did a really good job working and I thought they finished practice really well, but you know, it’s all about being better the next day, so that will be the focus. Lets be better tomorrow,” said Coach Lunsford.

The Eagles have less than a month to put all the pieces together before the first game of the 2021 season against Gardner-Webb on September 4th.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.