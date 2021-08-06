Effingham Co. Chamber postpones annual event due to COVID surge

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Despite the recent surge of the Delta variant across the nation, it’s been rare to see events canceled or even postponed.

But in Effingham County, the Chamber of Commerce is putting the health of their members first, even if it means pushing back a popular event.

“It would have been our first major event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chamber CEO Andrew Cripps.

The event, the Effingham Chamber 35th Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet, at the Local on Laurel.

One that Cripps was looking forward to.

“(We) get back together, reconnect, network with each other, have fun, play casino games and enjoy some good food.”

But just two weeks ahead of the big night.

“Our board voted unanimously to postpone the meeting.”

Something Cripps says they didn’t come too easily.

“It was a very serious decision by our board of directors. Within the space of perhaps a week we went from, “lets see if we can tweak the event as cases are surging,’ to really getting a report on where we were with the pandemic.”

And where they are is, “we’re in the RedZone for infections due to COVID and we want to make sure those numbers are at a better place before we reschedule this event,” Cripps says.

While they were forced to cancel the banquet last year due to COVID Cripps believes this year things can be different.

“This year we’re hoping with the vaccine, hopefully getting more people vaccinated and seeing the numbers drop we can project out a couple of months to represent this event.”

But until then, “the health and safety of our members really has to come first,” Cripps said.

