Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Effingham Co. Chamber postpones annual event due to COVID surge

The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce has postponed their meeting & awards banquet
Effingham Co. Chamber of Commerce
Effingham Co. Chamber of Commerce(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Despite the recent surge of the Delta variant across the nation, it’s been rare to see events canceled or even postponed.

But in Effingham County, the Chamber of Commerce is putting the health of their members first, even if it means pushing back a popular event.

“It would have been our first major event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chamber CEO Andrew Cripps.

The event, the Effingham Chamber 35th Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet, at the Local on Laurel.

One that Cripps was looking forward to.

“(We) get back together, reconnect, network with each other, have fun, play casino games and enjoy some good food.”

But just two weeks ahead of the big night.

“Our board voted unanimously to postpone the meeting.”

Something Cripps says they didn’t come too easily.

“It was a very serious decision by our board of directors. Within the space of perhaps a week we went from, “lets see if we can tweak the event as cases are surging,’ to really getting a report on where we were with the pandemic.”

And where they are is, “we’re in the RedZone for infections due to COVID and we want to make sure those numbers are at a better place before we reschedule this event,” Cripps says.

While they were forced to cancel the banquet last year due to COVID Cripps believes this year things can be different.

“This year we’re hoping with the vaccine, hopefully getting more people vaccinated and seeing the numbers drop we can project out a couple of months to represent this event.”

But until then, “the health and safety of our members really has to come first,” Cripps said.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in Yamacraw Village.
Savannah Police investigate shooting in Yamacraw Village
Police lights
Savannah Police investigate incident at Hyatt, hotel given all clear
City of Jesup Mayor David Keith announced Thursday that his last day in office will be Sept. 1,...
Jesup mayor to resign
Child rescued after drifting away on boat
The Chatham County Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting at Chevis Road...
Chatham Co. Police investigating shooting at Chevis Rd., Gertrude L Greene Dr.

Latest News

Good News: Honor Flight
Good News: Honor Flight
The Georgia Peanut Commission
Ga. Peanut Commission announces leadership academy application
Pooler Costco opening ahead of schedule
Pooler Costco opening ahead of schedule
Pooler Costco Construction
Pooler Costco opening ahead of schedule