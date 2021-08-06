FRIDAY | Scattered rain, storms bubble-up through the afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Friday! Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s in many communities; upper 70s along the coast. It’s mostly cloudy and we do have spotty rain dotting the area this morning.

Under a mix of clouds and sun, the temperature warms into the low to mid-80s by early afternoon and peaks in the mid to upper 80s by mid-afternoon. Scattered downpours are in the first alert forecast later this morning, through the afternoon and into the early evening.

A couple storms will produce heavy rain today.

Saturday features warmer temperatures - with more spots reaching 90 during the afternoon - and a chance of spotty downpours during the afternoon and early evening.

A very summery pattern builds in later in the weekend into early next week with seasonably hot weather and a daily chance of isolated, to widely scattered, showers and thunderstorms.

Enjoy your weekend,

Cutter

