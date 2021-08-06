Sky Cams
Georgia notifies voters who could be classified ‘inactive’

Georgia voter
Georgia voter(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials are mailing notifications this week to more than 185,000 registered voters, starting a process that could ultimately result in them being removed from the voter rolls if they don’t take action.

The notices are being sent to people who haven’t participated in an election or had other contact with the state’s election system for the past five years, according to a news release from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office.

If the 185,666 people targeted by the notifications do not respond within 30 days, they will be classified as “inactive.” They will still be able to vote as usual while on the inactive list, and casting a ballot should move them back to the active voter list.

