Getting COVID-19 may not be as effective at preventing re-infection, study suggests

By Logan Reigstad
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new study suggests getting COVID-19 isn’t as effective at keeping people from getting re-infected as originally thought.

The study looked at Kentucky residents who contracted COVID-19 last year and whether they got a vaccine against the virus. It found that those who were unvaccinated had a significantly higher– around 2.3 times -- likelihood of being re-infected during May or June of this year.

“With every week that passes there’s more and more data and more real experience particularly with this Delta variant. It’s every clear, there’s a superior protection through vaccination as opposed to natural infection,” said Dr. Cameron Webb, a senior advisor for equity on the White House’s COVID-19 Task Force.

The study acknowledges a few limitations.

Despite the first positive test coming in 2020 and the second in May or June of this year, the study said it’s possible those patients never fully cleared the initial infection. Also, people who are fully vaccinated may be less likely to get tested for COVID afterward, which means the findings could be overestimates.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more large studies should be done on this subject, the study concludes that everyone – even those who have contracted the virus before – should be offered a vaccine.

