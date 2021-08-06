Grit, chemistry the basis for Toombs County football

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Bulldogs finished last year 7-4 overall but fell in the first round of the playoffs.

This year they say they’ve got their sights set on a deeper run and the players say they think they have the team to do that.

Head Coach Marsh Richie says he really uses one word to describe this team heading into this season.

“It’s gritty. That’s what our team is going to be like, and we’ve prepared that way, and that’s how we’ve prepared this summer. They’ve worked their butt off this summer, and we’ll continue to work out butt off, and we talked about it the whole off season. If you look at Toombs as a whole, and the tradition of Toombs when they were good, it was just some ole’ country boys that were willing to go to work, and hopefully that’s exactly what this year turns out to be. If chemistry is a word that you can use in sports- I know it’s thrown around a lot as kind of cliche, I like the chemistry of this team,” Richie said.

Toombs County opens their 2021 season on Aug. 20 on the road at Dodge County.

