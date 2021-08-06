Health leaders excited by turnout to Wayne Co. vaccine clinic

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents in Wayne County and neighboring communities rolled their sleeves up for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wayne Memorial Hospital held a vaccine clinic on Friday.

Currently, data shows 27 percent of Wayne County residents are fully vaccinated.

Friday’s vaccine clinic is one of several hosted by Wayne Memorial Hospital. A spokeswoman says this clinic had the best turnout. The hospital staff is hoping this helps bring the county’s vaccination rate up and COVID-19 cases down.

In just the first 30 minutes of the vaccine clinic, 60 people were vaccinated with the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. By the end of the clinic – 101.

Hospital staff say this is the kind of turnout they were hoping for as the COVID-19 cases spike in several areas, including Wayne County.

Georgia Department of Public Health data shows, as of Thursday, the county has had 51 new reported cases. One week ago, that number was 16. Meaning daily reported cases have more than tripled in the last week.

The hospital’s spokeswoman says getting vaccinated is the best way to fight the virus and keep yourself and those around you safe.

“According to physicians, the folks that are being seen for COVID now and are suffering the worst and those that are being hospitalized are unvaccinated. So, what we’re doing today will hopefully keep that at bay, and we can help return everything back to normal,” Director of Marketing and Volunteers, Jill Blizzard said.

The hospital will have another clinic in four weeks for those needing their second dose.

