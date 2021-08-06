House lawmaker suing Pelosi over mask rule says he has COVID

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - One of the three congressional Republicans suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi over fines for not wearing masks during a U.S. House vote has contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, who represents the state’s Fifth Congressional District, tweeted he began experiencing minor symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday, tested positive for the virus that day and would quarantine for 10 days.

Norman says he’s been vaccinated since February.

“Thankfully, I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild,” he said in a statement.

Last week, Norman and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky sued Pelosi, seeking a determination that their $500 fines are unconstitutional and should be rescinded.

The Republicans argued in June appeals that the mandate was out of sync with updated federal guidance on face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After losing his appeal, Norman posted on his Twitter account that House leadership had “a golden opportunity to demonstrate and role model the CDC’s then-current guidance” for people who were fully vaccinated.

“Yet to nobody’s surprise, that opportunity was completely wasted,” Norman wrote. “Americans ought to push back on petty rules that are neither rational nor rooted in science. Especially those that are politically motivated. That’s exactly what I did on the House floor.”

Earlier this week, Sen. Lindsey Graham, another South Carolina Republican, also said he had contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

