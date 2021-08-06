Jasper Co. School District hosts COVID vaccine clinic

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While school has already started in many Georgia districts, kids in Jasper County, S.C. have a bit more time to wait.

Students at Hardeeville-Ridgeland Middle School will be coming back in just a few weeks. Before that happens, the district partnered with Coastal Carolina Hospital to turn their gymnasium into a pop-up vaccine clinic.

“This is very important with the upcoming school year. We know that we have this new variant that’s out there and the most important way to protect our staff and our students is to make sure that they’re vaccinated,” Jasper County School District Nursing Coordinator Michele Wright said.

And having the clinic at the school, made it easier for everyone.

“When I first got mine, you had a hard time finding a place to go to get it, but now they making it convenient for the kids,” said Nancy Bing, who brought her great grandchild to be vaccinated.

One student said the location was all his mom needed to make him get his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“As soon as she heard I could get it at school, she made me come here,” Esau Prestequi said.

Wright, who organized this whole event, hopes this will help the district avoid outbreaks or school interruptions, once the bell rings in Jasper County.

“This will just make them want to make sure they’re getting their child vaccinated just to prevent those type of delays or concerns,” Wright said.

The Jasper County School District is going to hold another clinic in three weeks, to make sure they get as many students and staff vaccinated as possible.

