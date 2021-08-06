Jeff Davis Co. using word of mouth to increase vaccinations

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some rural counties have faced the longest road when it comes to getting residents vaccinated. In Jeff Davis, and some surrounding counties, they’re counting on people within the community to make the case to get the vaccine.

In Jeff Davis and some neighboring counties where the vaccination rates lag behind the state average, they’re calling on folks that neighbors know and trust to send the message to get the vaccine.

Signs outside the health department require people to wear masks. Nurse Manager Cara Taylor says up until the last month, they’d see case numbers going down. They’ve seen 74 new cases in the last two weeks. As of this week, only 22 percent of people have gotten both doses.

“We have a lot of people that don’t want it because they feel like they’re being told to get it,” said Taylor.

She says they’ve been aggressively taking the vaccine to the public, going to large businesses, school open houses and more.

“We’ve had clinics in the afternoon. We’ve had Saturday clinics.”

Jeff Davis and other counties in the Southeast Health District have recruited people in their communities for a campaign to urge people to get vaccinated. They believe more people will accept the advice from people they know.

“If they see their pastor on a billboard saying “I’ve gotten the vaccine..”

She hopes it convinces more people to take this step to protect themselves and others around them.

