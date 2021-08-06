Liberty County’s plan for quarantining students

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of Georgia students went back to school this week, and there are already reports of students having to quarantine due to COVID-19.

The Liberty County School System confirmed some of its students are now in quarantine.

The Liberty County School System has a plan in place for any quarantined student, and it’s similar to how students were learning virtually last year.

Chief Academic officer, Susan Avant, says the district uses a virtual platform called Canvas.

“It’s an opportunity for our teachers and our staff to use that platform to store assignments, to use it as an instructional tool, to also use it for communication,” Avant said.

Canvas is also used inside the classroom, so district officials say most students already know how to use it. New Liberty County students are learning now.

But Canvas isn’t the only learning option, if quarantined. Avant says a teacher can decide based on the student and situation.

“So, some of our students who may not be quite as comfortable right now, we may provide some paper packets to them,” Avant said.

Avant says when a family is notified their child must be quarantined. The teacher should be providing the family with information about how they’ll be continuing their schoolwork.

If a parent or guardian doesn’t hear from their child’s teacher, district officials ask them to contact the school principal.

