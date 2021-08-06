Masks now encouraged but not required in Wayne County schools

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE on Aug. 6: Masks will now be encouraged but not required in the Wayne County School District.

In May, the school board voted to remove the mask mandate for staff and students. After getting more public input during Friday’s meeting, the board voted 3-2 to not rescind the action that was taken in May.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Wayne County School District will now require students and staff to wear masks/face coverings while inside school system facilities and on buses.

