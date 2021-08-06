Richmond Hill City Council approves Tax Allocation District

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill’s City Council approved its first ever Tax Allocation District this week.

The city hopes the funding will attract people and new businesses to Richmond Hill.

The Mayor of Richmond Hill says the Tax Allocation District has been in the works for a couple of years. He says the way it works, is the city will leverage the tax base of a specific area for development.

“A developer will partner with the City and use some of this TAD money to build new infrastructure, new commercial space to attract obviously new business to Richmond Hill,” said Mayor Russ Carpenter.

Mayor Carpenter says this is just another tool in the toolbox that will help their quickly growing city keep up.

“I’m looking forward to a new Exit 87 and other areas, not just there along the interchange, but some revitalization and new development to get ahead of the game, especially with the infrastructure, which we’re usually trying to catch up. So maybe this will help us be ahead of it.”

He wants taxpayers to know your bills aren’t going up.

“It’s not a new tax. Your tax bills aren’t going up in those areas. It is just a way to revitalize and bring something new and it’s gonna be great for Richmond Hill.”

The mayor says the next step is to finalize the plans for what areas they’re using and market it to developers who are interested in partnering with the City.

