Richmond Hill Police install new traffic cameras to keep kids safe while going to school

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department put up roadside cameras this week.

It’s part of their new traffic plan to help make roads safer for kids going to school.

Just in time for the start of the school year, the Richmond Hill Police Department is hoping to reduce excessive speeding during school hours. The police department says this is Richmond Hill’s first time putting up a camera in a school zone.

The cameras are located in front of Richmond Hill High School. Captain Brad Sykes says they’ve been studying data since 2019 and found about 88 percent of vehicles in the school zone were speeding at least 11 miles-per-hour over the limit.

“We can be out there stopping cars, but we can only stop one or two at a time, where the cameras are able to issue a citation to everybody,” he said.

Captain Sykes says some people love this idea and some don’t, but the cameras do not affect people who follow the law and don’t speed in school zones. He says a 30-day grace period started this week. After that, people who are caught speeding could be issued a citation.

