Sales Tax Free Weekend underway in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - South Carolina’s Sales Tax Free Weekend is now underway and runs through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.

Whether you need to pick up more back to school supplies, clothes, or some new bedding or towels, you could score some deals and avoid paying the South Carolina 6% sales tax.

During the annual sales tax holiday, a variety of purchases are exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes. Tax-free items range from clothing, accessories, and shoes to school supplies, backpacks, and computers.

Eligible items purchased from an online retailer are still tax-free during the 72-hour event, DOR officials say.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue released the following lists of tax-exempt and non-exempt items.

