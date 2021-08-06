Sky Cams
Sales Tax Free Weekend underway in South Carolina

For 72 hours, South Carolina will hold its Sales Tax Free Weekend from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug....
For 72 hours, South Carolina will hold its Sales Tax Free Weekend from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.(Live 5/File)
By Kyle Jordan and WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - South Carolina’s Sales Tax Free Weekend is now underway and runs through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.

Whether you need to pick up more back to school supplies, clothes, or some new bedding or towels, you could score some deals and avoid paying the South Carolina 6% sales tax.

During the annual sales tax holiday, a variety of purchases are exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes. Tax-free items range from clothing, accessories, and shoes to school supplies, backpacks, and computers.

Eligible items purchased from an online retailer are still tax-free during the 72-hour event, DOR officials say.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue released the following lists of tax-exempt and non-exempt items.

For additional S.C. Sales Tax Free Weekend information, click here.

