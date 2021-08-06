Sky Cams
Savannah doctor discusses possible need of COVID vaccine booster shot

By Blair Caldwell
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Delta variant continues to spread and surge COVID cases, many are wondering if they need a booster shot.

The discussion about a booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine is ongoing and something the FDA is looking at. Memorial Health Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Thacker said it’s something he expects we’ll learn more about soon.

“There’s some data that suggests that people could benefit from booster shots. That said, it’s not currently supported by the FDA, they have that data for review,” Dr. Thacker said.

While Dr. Thacker says preliminary information shows Pfizer’s vaccine could have decreased amounts of protective antibodies anywhere from 4-6 months out, he also says it’s important to recognize we still have so many who need to get their first shot.

Chatham County sits at 42 percent fully vaccinated, which is the same rate the county has been at for quite some time. Dr. Thacker says he expects full approval of the vaccine in the coming weeks, but the answer to boosters isn’t as clear.

“So right now, it’s not recommended, but I do think in the coming - it may be weeks to months - it may be a recommendation that the FDA approves,” Dr. Thacker said.

Dr. Thacker said it’s hard to say who would get a booster first if approved, but says nationwide of those who are vaccinated and find themselves in the hospital, it’s those who have underlying health conditions or of advanced age.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

