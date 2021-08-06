Savannah Fire honors firefighters who go above and beyond

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department handed out its annual 2020 awards on Thursday, just a few months later than expected. The ceremony, postponed by the pandemic, recognizes firefighters who go above and beyond.

Captain Gregory Jacobs received the Fire Officer of the Year Award. Ben Spence took home Firefighter of the Year and Rookie Firefighter of the Year went to Lucas Abrunzo.

“When they think of us, they think firefighters we are, but then cars in the river, people who fall into the river and we have to dive team the water rescue team. Our hazardous material team that covers the entire county. Our technical rescue team who’s on top of their game. Our fire prevention bureau, management, training division the list goes on and on. And the impact they make is they literally save lives each time they go to work,” Savannah Fire Chief Derik Minard said.

The department also took time to hand out promotions, honor retirees and recognize the department’s most physically fit firefighters.

