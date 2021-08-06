Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Fire honors firefighters who go above and beyond

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department handed out its annual 2020 awards on Thursday, just a few months later than expected. The ceremony, postponed by the pandemic, recognizes firefighters who go above and beyond.

Captain Gregory Jacobs received the Fire Officer of the Year Award. Ben Spence took home Firefighter of the Year and Rookie Firefighter of the Year went to Lucas Abrunzo.

“When they think of us, they think firefighters we are, but then cars in the river, people who fall into the river and we have to dive team the water rescue team. Our hazardous material team that covers the entire county. Our technical rescue team who’s on top of their game. Our fire prevention bureau, management, training division the list goes on and on. And the impact they make is they literally save lives each time they go to work,” Savannah Fire Chief Derik Minard said.

The department also took time to hand out promotions, honor retirees and recognize the department’s most physically fit firefighters.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in Yamacraw Village.
Savannah Police investigate shooting in Yamacraw Village
Police lights
Savannah Police investigate incident at Hyatt, hotel given all clear
The Chatham County Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting at Chevis Road...
Chatham Co. Police investigating shooting at Chevis Rd., Gertrude L Greene Dr.
Child rescued after drifting away on boat
City of Jesup Mayor David Keith announced Thursday that his last day in office will be Sept. 1,...
Jesup mayor to resign

Latest News

Bounce Around Savannah- 8/29/16
Bounce Around Savannah- 8/29/16
Bounce Around Savannah- 9/5/16
Bounce Around Savannah- 9/5/16
Bounce Around Savannah- 9/19/16
Bounce Around Savannah- 9/19/16
Baxley kid grows massive, state title winning watermelon
Baxley kid grows massive, state title winning watermelon