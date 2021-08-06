Savannah foundation shows appreciation for city workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A foundation started by a Savannah Alderwoman gave back to City employees this week.

Friday was the last day of celebration luncheons for City of Savannah workers. The LB4 & After Foundation partnered with Collins Quarter to feed more than 400 people per day from Monday through Friday.

Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan started the foundation to honor of the memory of her son, Lawrence Bryan IV. Bryan says the luncheon was her way of giving back to essential City employees who worked through the pandemic.

“This week, was amazing! So many happy people, just a meal, so I always say it’s the little things that count. And so from LB4, Lawrence Bryan the third, Lawrence Bryan the fifth, and my family, to the City of Savannah employees and your family, Team Savannah, One Savannah, we did that. It’s Friday,” she said.

The Foundation will also give families the chance to celebrate a new school year with a special event Saturday.

The back to school event will have free school supplies, personal care items and bicycles. That happens at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

