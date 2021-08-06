Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Police investigating shooting in 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard that happened Friday afternoon.

Police say a male was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information at this time on possible suspects.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in Yamacraw Village.
Savannah Police investigate shooting in Yamacraw Village
Police lights
Savannah Police investigate incident at Hyatt, hotel given all clear
City of Jesup Mayor David Keith announced Thursday that his last day in office will be Sept. 1,...
Jesup mayor to resign
Child rescued after drifting away on boat
The Chatham County Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting at Chevis Road...
Chatham Co. Police investigating shooting at Chevis Rd., Gertrude L Greene Dr.

Latest News

Thousands of students begin moving in to Georgia Southern campus housing
City Hall in Richmond Hill, GA. (Source: WTOC)
Richmond Hill City Council approves Tax Allocation District
Masks now encouraged but not required in Wayne County schools
Savannah doctor on rising COVID hospitalizations, pediatric cases