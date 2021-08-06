Savannah Police investigating shooting in 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard that happened Friday afternoon.
Police say a male was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not released any information at this time on possible suspects.
