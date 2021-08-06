SCCPSS Lead Nurse reminds parents how to keep kids safe from COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we know many students in our surrounding area headed back to the classroom this week.

In just a few short days, some parents say they’ve been notified of COVID cases in classrooms.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School’s Lead Nurse reminds people what to do to keep their kids safe.

“This is a fluid process. This is another year like we’ve never had before and we’re going to be learning a lot of lessons as we go forward,” said SCCPSS Lead Nurse Lisa Wilson.

Wilson says the first day back in the classroom was successful. But as chatter spreads about COVID-19 cases popping up in some schools. She says parents need to keep a few things in mind.

“If there is a concern that a student has been exposed we ask the parent to keep the student at home until they can determine whether or not there has been a true exposure and whether or not their student may have symptoms. We also ask parents who have had their children tested for COVID that they not return the students to the classroom until they know the results of the test.”

Parent Patricia Gordon says her daughters’ school has already sent her an email about a positive COVID-19 case. She says she’s feeling the stress that last year brought all over again.

“It’s just too much already and it’s only two days in school. I’m ready to take my kids out of school already to avoid all this. As long as they’re in the house I don’t have to worry about this,” said Gordon.

Wilson says a lot of people have been asking about the at-home COVID-19 tests and whether or not the schools will accept them.

“At this point in time home care tests are not acceptable for COVID results. They’re just not considered by the Department of Public Health as accurate as they would like them to be. That may change, but that’s where they are right now and we have to support what they say,” Wilson said.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.