Students in Toombs County heading back to school Friday

TOOMBS CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Students in two school districts in Toombs County will start their first day of school Friday morning.

Both Toombs County Schools and Vidalia City Schools will welcome students back for in-person learning. There will not be a virtual option this year so all students will report in-person.

Cleaning measures will still be in place, but students and staff won’t have temperature checks and masks are optional.

All extracurricular activities are being offered and there are no schedule adjustments right now.

Superintendent Garett Wilcox says he is happy the students will be back again because the district sees more success with in-person learning.

“Last year was difficult, not only on parents, staff and teachers, it was tough, and I’ll be honest, it was stressful for a long time. Our hope is we can get off on a good start and hope we are not dealing with some of these same Covid concerns as the fall moves on,” said Garrett Wilcox, Vidalia City Schools Superintendent. “Our virtual students didn’t necessarily thrive in that environment, so we are looking forward to having all of our kids back in the building if it is safe and possible because there is no replacement for face-to-face instruction,” said Garrett Wilcox, Vidalia Schools Superintendent.

The district is offering additional after school programs and tutoring opportunities to help all students get caught up. The school schedule will continue normal times this year and all extracurricular activities are still being offered.

If you live in Toombs County, remember to slow down and use extreme caution in school zones and be on the lookout for kids and traffic this morning.

