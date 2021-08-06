Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Students in Toombs County heading back to school Friday

Both Toombs County Schools and Vidalia City Schools will welcome students back for in-person...
Both Toombs County Schools and Vidalia City Schools will welcome students back for in-person learning on Friday, Aug. 6.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOOMBS CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Students in two school districts in Toombs County will start their first day of school Friday morning.

Both Toombs County Schools and Vidalia City Schools will welcome students back for in-person learning. There will not be a virtual option this year so all students will report in-person.

Cleaning measures will still be in place, but students and staff won’t have temperature checks and masks are optional.

All extracurricular activities are being offered and there are no schedule adjustments right now.

Superintendent Garett Wilcox says he is happy the students will be back again because the district sees more success with in-person learning.

“Last year was difficult, not only on parents, staff and teachers, it was tough, and I’ll be honest, it was stressful for a long time. Our hope is we can get off on a good start and hope we are not dealing with some of these same Covid concerns as the fall moves on,” said Garrett Wilcox, Vidalia City Schools Superintendent. “Our virtual students didn’t necessarily thrive in that environment, so we are looking forward to having all of our kids back in the building if it is safe and possible because there is no replacement for face-to-face instruction,” said Garrett Wilcox, Vidalia Schools Superintendent.

The district is offering additional after school programs and tutoring opportunities to help all students get caught up. The school schedule will continue normal times this year and all extracurricular activities are still being offered.

If you live in Toombs County, remember to slow down and use extreme caution in school zones and be on the lookout for kids and traffic this morning.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in Yamacraw Village.
Savannah Police investigate shooting in Yamacraw Village
Police lights
Savannah Police investigate incident at Hyatt, hotel given all clear
The Chatham County Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting at Chevis Road...
Chatham Co. Police investigating shooting at Chevis Rd., Gertrude L Greene Dr.
Child rescued after drifting away on boat
City of Jesup Mayor David Keith announced Thursday that his last day in office will be Sept. 1,...
Jesup mayor to resign

Latest News

For 72 hours, South Carolina will hold its Sales Tax Free Weekend from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug....
Sales Tax Free Weekend underway in South Carolina
Savannah-Chatham working on student pick-up traffic concerns
Savannah-Chatham working on student pick-up traffic concerns
Savannah-Chatham working on student pick-up traffic concerns
Savannah-Chatham working on student pick-up traffic concerns
Thousands of Georgia Southern students arriving on campuses this weekend
Thousands of Georgia Southern students arriving on campuses this weekend