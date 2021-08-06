Thousands of students begin moving in to Georgia Southern campus housing

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One of Georgia Southern University’s busiest weekends of the year started Friday morning.

Thousands of students arrived in Statesboro and the campus in Savannah to move in.

The drive through check-in looks drastically different from the traditional scene where people stand in a crowded line in a crowded gym.

Students and their families pulled into car lines based on which residence hall they’ll call home. University housing leaders opted for this method to cut down on contact and move people through the line without getting out of their cars.

Nearby, at places like Kennedy Hall, volunteers helped with Operation Move In. They helped families get the car unloaded and moved things to the student’s apartment. Even in a pandemic, they feel it helps new students learn more about campus and the nearby community.

“Parents and students are meeting people from campus - a professor or people from another office. They’re making those connections right away to the greater Georgia Southern community as well as the Statesboro or Savannah communities,” Housing Director Pete Blutreich said.

That help also keeps traffic moving smoothly as nearly 5,000 students arrive at their new home over the course of just a few days.

On a positive note, Southern has more campus housing to offer students this year thanks to Kennedy Hall and University Villas reopening after being closed for construction.

