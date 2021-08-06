Woman arrested for shooting on Abercorn Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that occurred on the 10600 block of Abercorn Street on Saturday, July 31.

According to police, Zamia Chisholm is charged with aggravated assault.

The police report states a witness reported seeing a woman in a black dress, identified as Chisolm, shoot towards a vehicle in the parking lot. A gunshot victim was taken to the hospital in that vehicle for treatment.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.