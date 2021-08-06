Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Woman arrested for shooting on Abercorn Street

Zamia Chisholm
Zamia Chisholm(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that occurred on the 10600 block of Abercorn Street on Saturday, July 31.

According to police, Zamia Chisholm is charged with aggravated assault.

The police report states a witness reported seeing a woman in a black dress, identified as Chisolm, shoot towards a vehicle in the parking lot. A gunshot victim was taken to the hospital in that vehicle for treatment.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in Yamacraw Village.
Savannah Police investigate shooting in Yamacraw Village
Police lights
Savannah Police investigate incident at Hyatt, hotel given all clear
City of Jesup Mayor David Keith announced Thursday that his last day in office will be Sept. 1,...
Jesup mayor to resign
Child rescued after drifting away on boat
The Chatham County Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting at Chevis Road...
Chatham Co. Police investigating shooting at Chevis Rd., Gertrude L Greene Dr.

Latest News

Historic Savannah church vandalized
Historic Savannah church vandalized
International School of Story kicks off 21 day 'HOPE Walk'
International School of Story kicks off 21 day 'HOPE Walk'
Calvary honors teacher for 40 years of teaching
Calvary honors teacher for 40 years of teaching
VIEWER VIDEO: Hyatt guests evacuate after kitchen fire
VIEWER VIDEO: Hyatt guests evacuate after kitchen fire