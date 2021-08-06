Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Woman seen leaning out of moving car brandishing an assault rifle

Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac with the in July during an illegal sideshow...
Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac with the in July during an illegal sideshow event.(San Francisco Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in San Francisco posted a photo on social media Wednesday showing a woman hanging out of car holding what appears to be an assault rifle.

Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac in July during an illegal sideshow event.

Sideshows are usually a spontaneous gathering to show off vehicles with “burnouts,” spinning “donuts,” or street racing.

Officers with the police department’s traffic division worked up a case to identify, seize and impound the vehicle.

It is unclear if the woman has been identified or arrested.

On July 11th, 2021, during an illegal sideshow event at Barneveld & McKinnon, a passenger leaned out of a Cadillac...

Posted by San Francisco Police Department on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in Yamacraw Village.
Savannah Police investigate shooting in Yamacraw Village
Police lights
Savannah Police investigate incident at Hyatt, hotel given all clear
The Chatham County Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting at Chevis Road...
Chatham Co. Police investigating shooting at Chevis Rd., Gertrude L Greene Dr.
Child rescued after drifting away on boat
City of Jesup Mayor David Keith announced Thursday that his last day in office will be Sept. 1,...
Jesup mayor to resign

Latest News

SCMPD seeks suspect in attempted sexual assault in East Savannah
SCMPD seeks suspect in attempted sexual assault in East Savannah
Tropical weather impacting renourishment on Hilton Head Island.
Tropical weather impacting renourishment on Hilton Head Island.
2 more Red Cross Volunteers heading to assist in Louisiana.
2 more Red Cross Volunteers heading to assist in Louisiana.
Town hall meeting being held to discuss use of old fairgrounds property.
Town hall meeting being held to discuss use of old fairgrounds property.
Lifeguards flying yellow flags on Tybee.
Lifeguards flying yellow flags on Tybee.