Alternative to traditional criminal court expands in SC

A South Carolina prosecutor is using a federal grant to expand a program that can let non-violent criminals who are veterans or addicted to drugs avoid prison.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina prosecutor is using a federal grant to expand a program that can let non-violent criminals who are veterans or addicted to drugs avoid prison.

The 14th Judicial Circuit’s Multidisciplinary Court program is expanding from Beaufort County into Colleton and Jasper counties.

Solicitor Duffie Stone says the program allows veterans whose problems in military service like post traumatic stress disorder or people with drug problems to seek help.

They have to plead guilty, but their sentences aren’t carried out unless they don’t complete the program.

