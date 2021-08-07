SATURDAY | Sun and clouds with a few showers, storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a little gloomy outside again with temperatures in the low to mid-70s around town. Spotty showers are possible and some damp weather is expected out the door this morning.

Under a bit more sunshine, temperatures warm into the low to mid-80s by noon peaking in the mid-80s to 90 this afternoon. Spotty showers and storms are likely later this morning through the afternoon. The chance of rain, gradually, diminishes through the evening as temperatures cool back through the 80s and into the 70s.

It’ll feel mugger after sunset this evening.

Sunday features a typical summer-time forecast, with temperatures warming into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the afternoon. Only spotty rain and thunder is expected Sunday afternoon and evening.

More summer weather is on the way next week; warmer temperatures, high humidity and a daily chance of isolated, to scattered, storms.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.