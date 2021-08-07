Savannah gun violence initiative: Three months later

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday marks three months since the City of Savannah began an initiative with mothers to prevent gun violence.

WTOC is participating in that imitative by asking parents every night on The News at 11, “Do you know where your children are?”

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says the goal of this initiative with moms and another one with dads was to encourage parents to be more involved in their children’s lives.

He believes this initiative and others are just a part of what it will take to stop gun violence in the city.

“I think every initiative has had some measure of success,” said Mayor Van Johnson. “Again we recognize it is not a panacea. Not one solution is going to deal with everything but I think the more solutions we have, the better we are to chip at this problem.”

Gun crimes in Savannah are up so far this summer compared to last summer. However, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says the increase is not just in the Hostess City.

" We are also talking about in a COVID environment so when you look at the increase in crimes in cities of our size in Georgia, across country and larger, these are monumental issues as it relates to gun violence.”

In May 2021 just after the initiative with mothers began, there were 16 reported gun crimes.

Last year for the entire month of May there were 14.

In June there were 25 crimes with guns, compared to 21 last June.

In July there were 29 gun crimes, compared to 17 last July.

Mayor Johnson says the numbers are not as good as they had hoped for.

However the mayor also says he, city council, and Savannah Police are dedicated to protecting the city, providing resources for young people and intervening so they do not turn to violence.

“I think that was the goal of this, to try to find ways of really getting much more granular,” said Mayor Johnson. “We recognize that police cannot raise children and we recognize that parents play a very pivotal role in this.”

Statistics for gun crimes for August are not available yet.

Mayor Johnson also says he was really happy with the parents who stepped up and participated in this initiative. He also says the work behind it, is not done yet.

