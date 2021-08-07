Two killed in early morning car accident in Bryan County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An accident involving four vehicles has left two people dead in Bryan County shortly before 6 Saturday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Dante Williams, two vehicles traveling on US Highway 280 collided head on killing both drivers. The accident happened about five miles outside of Pembroke.

Two other vehicles traveling in the area at the time were also involved. One vehicle ran into a ditch and the other landed on the grassy shoulder of the roadway.

Several people were transported to local area hospitals.

