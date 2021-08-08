Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shooting

Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled...
Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled over. The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say one officer is dead and another is wounded following a shooting during a traffic stop late Saturday.

Police said at a news conference that the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people, two men and a woman, had been pulled over.

Police returned fire and one of the people in the vehicle was also wounded.

The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.

Police say two of the people who were in the vehicle are in custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident involving four vehicles has left two people dead and several others injured.
Two killed in early morning car accident in Bryan County
Savannah doctor on rising COVID hospitalizations, pediatric cases
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson is promoting a new initiative to curb gun violence.
Savannah gun violence initiative: Three months later
Zamia Chisholm
Woman arrested for shooting on Abercorn Street
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Latest News

A Savannah woman has found viral fame on TikTok for her dancing.
Savannah woman rises to fame as ‘TikTok Tía’
SCCPSS teacher Cherie Dennis has been named Georgia Teacher of the Year for 2022.
SCCPSS teacher honored as Georgia Teacher of the Year
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
The LB4 Foundation gave out school supplies to Savannah students in need.
“We’re just proud to be here”, LB4 and After Foundation hosts annual school drive